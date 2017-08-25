United Community Bank robbery suspect charged

PENDLETON, SC (WSPA) – The United Community Bank was robbed in Pendleton, according to the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say they saw the suspect vehicle at I-85 and Liberty Highway and made the traffic stop.

James Melvin Garrett has been charged with entering bank with intent to steal.

The warrant says he gave the teller a note demanding $8500.

The Teller handed over the money and Garrett tried to run out the front door but it was locked.

Garret ordered the employees to open the door or he was coming back, according the warrant.

They opened the back door and Garret ran out.

Garret was captured a few minutes later, due to citizens see something happening and reporting it, according to Pendleton Police.