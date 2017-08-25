Upstate responders and med students train for disasters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate medical students and local emergency responders will prepare for response to disasters during a day-long drill in Greenville.

The University of South Carolina (USC) School of Medicine Greenville will hold its sixth annual emergency medical technician (EMT) disaster drill from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 on the Greenville Memorial Medical Campus.

One of the disaster drills is a simulated mass car pile-up. If you’re passing by, we’re told it will look and sound like the real thing with injuries, thick smoke, sirens, explosion and even makeup to create the appearance of injuries.

Doctor Thomas Blackwell directs the medical school’s EMT training program.

“We strive to make the scenarios as realistic as possible to give our students an appreciation for the skills they will use as first responders and future physicians,” Dr. Blackwell said in a statement.

New to the annual training is a mock family assistance center where participants will train how to interact with victims’ families in disaster situations.