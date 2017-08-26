1 hurt after shooting on Long Road in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is injured after a shooting on Long Road in Piedmont, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday.

While deputies were on their way to the scene, the shooting victim was taken to the Piedmont Fire Department.

When deputies arrived at the fire department, they saw the victim had been shot at least once.

The victim was taken by EMS to the hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Deputies were told the shooting may have stemmed from a family-related dispute.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

