18-year-old arrested in connection with Charlottesville violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (AP) — Charlottesville police have announced charges against three more people relating to the Aug. 12 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Police also said Saturday they have now identified 35 victims after a car plowed into a crowd, killing a woman.

Police say Richard Wilson Preston was charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. The 52-year-old was in custody in Towson, Maryland. Police say Daniel Patrick Borden was charged with malicious wounding. The 18-year old is in custody in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Police say Alex Michael Ramos was charged with malicious wounding. His last known residence was Marietta, Georgia.

James Alex Fields Jr. faces second-degree murder charges for driving a car into counter-protesters and killing Heather Heyer. He has been in custody since the day of the rally.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Greenwood shooting, police looking for suspect One person died Saturday after a shooting early in the morning near Tanyard Ave. in Greenwood.

Spartanburg Co. inmate dies at hospital SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. – An inmate housed at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died Friday afternoon while in the hospital. According t…

India Day celebration takes over downtown Greenville India Day will feature food, dancing, exhibits and more to share Indian culture with the Upstate.

24 charged in Cherokee Co. drug round-up 24 people have been charged in a drug roundup Wednesday and Thursday in Cherokee County.