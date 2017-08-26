24 charged in Cherokee Co. drug round-up

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – 24 people have been charged in a drug roundup Wednesday and Thursday in Cherokee County.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the round-up as part of “Operation Eclipse 2017” from early Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say the unit has been working on the operation over the past 90 days through undercover buys on video.
The Sheriff’s Offices says these arrests will slow the drug trade in the county and they are already working on a new operation to capture more dealers.
Over the past six years, the Sheriff’s Office has made 2,425 drug arrests.
22 of the 24 suspects have been taken into custody.
IN CUSTODY
- 28-year-old Robert Lee Trimnal
Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine
- 39-year-old Kenneth Edward Phillips Jr.
Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Morphine
- 41-year-old Christine Combs McFarland
Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School
- 37-year-old John Michael Boyles Wright
Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine
- 33-year-old Trey Franklin Smalley
Charges: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Dextroamphetamine, Possession of Xanax
- 56-year-old Russell Edgar McAllister, III
Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School
- 24-year-old Quinton Markus Horton
Charges: two counts of Distribution of Marijuana
- 31-year-old Miranda Jane Wright
Charges: Distribution of Oxymorphine
- 30-year-old Antwan Rashad Littlejohn
Charges: two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
- 28-year-old Marcus O’Bryan Littlejohn
Charges: Distribution of Marijuana
- 34-year-old Marques Terrell Corry
Charges: Distribution of Marijuana
- 34-year-old Jennifer Renee Scruggs
Charges: Distribution of Hydrocodone, Distribution of Hydrocodone within half mile of a School
- 49-year-old Ernest Earle Thompson
Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School
- 53-year-old Candice Colson Chaney
Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School
- 38-year-old William Edward Wilson
Charges: two counts of Distribution of Cocaine
- 20-year-old Tyberius Lamont Parker
Charges: Possession of Marijuana
- 39-year-old Larry David Turer
Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School, Possession of Methamphetamine
- 25-year-old Bruce Bershad Wilkins, Jr.
Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine
- 59-year-old David Lee Childers Sr.
Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School,/li>
- 25-year-old Jonathan Denez Morris
Charges: two counts of Distribution of Cocaine
- 39-year-old Jamie Dale Martin
Charges: three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
- 32-year-old Timothy Wayne Whisenant
Charges: Outstanding warrant for Receiving Stolen Goods Value More Than $2,000
STILL WANTED
- 38-year-old Christy Nicole Holt
Charges: Distribution of Clonazepam
- 30-year-old Freddie Corey Foster
Charges: Distribution of Marijuana
- 36-year-old Brian Demond Surratt
Charges: Distribution of Marijuana