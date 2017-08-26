24 charged in Cherokee Co. drug round-up

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – 24 people have been charged in a drug roundup Wednesday and Thursday in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the round-up as part of “Operation Eclipse 2017” from early Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the unit has been working on the operation over the past 90 days through undercover buys on video.

The Sheriff’s Offices says these arrests will slow the drug trade in the county and they are already working on a new operation to capture more dealers.

Over the past six years, the Sheriff’s Office has made 2,425 drug arrests.

22 of the 24 suspects have been taken into custody.

IN CUSTODY

28-year-old Robert Lee Trimnal

Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine

Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Morphine

Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School

Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine

Charges: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Dextroamphetamine, Possession of Xanax

Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School

Charges: two counts of Distribution of Marijuana

Charges: Distribution of Oxymorphine

Charges: two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Charges: Distribution of Marijuana

Charges: Distribution of Marijuana

Charges: Distribution of Hydrocodone, Distribution of Hydrocodone within half mile of a School

Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School

Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School

Charges: two counts of Distribution of Cocaine

Charges: Possession of Marijuana

Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School, Possession of Methamphetamine

Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine

Charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within half mile of a School,/li>

Charges: two counts of Distribution of Cocaine

Charges: three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Charges: Outstanding warrant for Receiving Stolen Goods Value More Than $2,000

STILL WANTED

38-year-old Christy Nicole Holt

Charges: Distribution of Clonazepam

Distribution of Clonazepam 30-year-old Freddie Corey Foster

Charges: Distribution of Marijuana

Distribution of Marijuana 36-year-old Brian Demond Surratt

Charges: Distribution of Marijuana

