Charleston Animal Society to help animals in Texas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is on standby to help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

We were contacted Friday by the Society of Animal Welfare Administrators (SAWA) to be on standby for water rescue, animal care and animal evacuation,” said Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore.

Charleston Animal Society says they are currently prepping staff to deploy to Texas in the wake of high winds and heavy flooding.

When Hurricane Matthew threatened Charleston, numerous agencies came to the aid of animals in the Lowcountry. Now it is our turn to lend a helping hand,” said Elmore.

