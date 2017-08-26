Converse College hosts educational camp for teachers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Teachers from more than 25 school districts were in Spartanburg today.

Converse College hosted EdCamp, giving teachers the tools they need for the classroom.

Hundreds of South Carolina teachers came together to sharpen their skills.

“I would say 90% of them are just finishing up their first week of school and they got up at 7:30 on a Saturday morning to come learn all day,” said Jed Dearybury with Palmetto State Teachers Association.

After a day of learning from their peers, they had a chance to win some donated items from local businesses.

“When I look at this, I see community support for educators,” Dearybury said.

Some of the donated items included a chromebook, a 3-D printer, and giftcards.

Another thing at EdCamp–the teacher’s clothes closet. This is a great resource for first-year teachers needing to expand their professional wardrobe.

Executive Director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association, Kathy Maness, says donations are pouring in.

One woman who recently gave left a lasting impression.

“She just cried,” Maness said. “She said, ‘I went to college and my parents were poor. It was real hard for them to send me to college. When it was time for me to student teach and I had to dress professionally, that was the only thing that I was marked down on.'”

Last year’s first EdCamp was such a success, this time around, it’s expanding to Charleston, Columbia, and Rock Hill.

“To see that people are supporting you and people have your back – it’s just a powerful thing,” said instructional technologist, David Kelly.

