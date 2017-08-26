Coroner: Teen dies, thrown from truck bed in Walmart parking lot

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County coroner says 16-year-old Levi Lynn Pinion of Walhalla died after being thrown from the back of a pickup truck early Saturday morning.

This happened in the Walmart parking lot at 1636 Sandifer Boulevard in Seneca, around 2:40 a.m.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the SC Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old was driving the pickup truck when Pinion was ejected from the truck bed, and suffered a head injury.

The coroner says Pinion died at Oconee Memorial Hospital about an hour later.

Highway patrol says charges are pending. An autopsy on Pinion is scheduled for Sunday.