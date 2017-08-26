India Day celebration takes over downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A celebration of Indian culture will take over downtown Greenville on Saturday.

India Day will feature food, dancing, exhibits and more to share Indian culture with the Upstate.

The event is hosted by the India Association of Greenville.

Proceeds will benefit local charities including Ronald McDonald House, Meals On Wheels and the Vedic Center of Greenville.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with a yoga class at the TD Stage behind the Peace Center.

The celebration continues through 10 p.m. with activities throughout the day on Main Street.

Main Street from Broad Street to Falls Park Drive will be closed for the event all day on Saturday.