Piedmont –

Wren quarterback Tyrell Jackson threw for 435 yards and 5 touchdowns, then added another 3 rushing TD’s on the ground to lead Wren past James Island, 62-34.

However, Jackson also had plenty of help in piling up 62 points as wide receiver, Trey Gray had 11 catches for 228 yards and 3 TD’s while running back, Tyler Cherry carried the ball 19 times for 197 yards and a score.