Man killed in Greenwood shooting, police looking for suspect

GREENWOOD S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday after a shooting early in the morning near Tanyard Ave. in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers were in the area of Tanyard Ave. on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby.

After checking the surrounding neighborhood the officers located a male with at least gunshot wound.

The victim later died due to injuries from the shooting, according to police.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Demetrious Alveriz Fuller, 46 of Greenwood.

Police are investigating the shooting and are treating the case as a homicide now that the victim has died.

The Greenwood Police Department Facebook page sent a lookout notice for suspect Xzariera Gray, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police advise the public to not approach Gray but to call 911 if you see him or know of his whereabouts.