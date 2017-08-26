Spartanburg Co. inmate dies at hospital

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. – An inmate housed at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died Friday afternoon while in the hospital.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Sandra Doris Rogers, 43 of Reidville was pronounced dead around 6 p.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Rogers was brought to the Emergency Room on Thursday for an undisclosed medical emergency.

Her cause of death will be determined after further investigation by the Coroner’s Office.

SLED will also assist in the investigation, which is protocol in any case involving an inmate’s death.