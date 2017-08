GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate group “Fighting Injustice Together” held a rally in downtown Greenville today in hopes of having the Confederate monument removed.

The rally started at 1:00 p.m. on N. Main Street.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) also gathered in downtown Greenville.

We had a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.