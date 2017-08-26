Woman arrested after chase ends in crash in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after a chase that ended in a crash in Boiling Springs, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a car was reported stolen around 11:45 a.m.

Luckily, the car had GPS and this helped deputies find it faster.

Deputies say they went to the dealership where the victim bought the car and were able to get the car’s coordinates as it was moving.

They first spotted the stolen car at Springfield Road and Highway 176.

When they tried to get the driver to stop, she refused and a chase began.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman drove recklessly at high rates of speed and passed several cars on double yellow lines.

Deputies tried putting out stop sticks at Hwy 9 and Rainbow Lake Road, but the driver was able to avoid them, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says that, at one point in the chase, the woman drove onto a sidewalk and a pedestrian had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the stolen car.

A deputy was partially blocking the intersection at Hwy 9 and Old Furnace Road to stop traffic during the pursuit, but the woman crashed into the deputy’s car when she drove onto the sidewalk again.

The crash ended the chase and the woman was taken into custody without incident, deputies say.

19-year-old Shelby Lynn Neely is now facing charges of attempted murder, assault of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop, reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

After the chase, Neely told deputies that she didn’t stop because she knew had active warrants, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, prior to today’s incident, Neely had an active warrant for use of a vehicle without owner’s consent and a bench warrant for shoplifting from earlier this month.

She is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Greenwood shooting, police looking for suspect One person died Saturday after a shooting early in the morning near Tanyard Ave. in Greenwood.

Spartanburg Co. inmate dies at hospital SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. – An inmate housed at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died Friday afternoon while in the hospital. According t…

India Day celebration takes over downtown Greenville India Day will feature food, dancing, exhibits and more to share Indian culture with the Upstate.

24 charged in Cherokee Co. drug round-up 24 people have been charged in a drug roundup Wednesday and Thursday in Cherokee County.