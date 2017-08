GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – An 84-year-old man has died after a wrong way head-on three-car crash on I-85 Tuesday in Gaffney.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office says Charles Castor died at Spartanburg Medical Center Sunday morning from his injuries.

According to the coroner, Castor’s vehicle was struck by a another car that was driving north in the southbound lanes at mile marker 96.

Another car was also struck in the crash.

The coroner says this is the 16th traffic death in Cherokee County in 2017.