Man’s body found in woods in Pickens Co.

LIBERTY, SC (WSPA) – A man’s body was found in a wooded area off of Green Tree Drive in Liberty, late Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a passing motorist reported finding the body around 5:20pm.

The man’s body was found about 10 to 15 yards away from the road.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the man is someone who was reported missing Sunday morning by a family member after having been last seen leaving his home on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide until an autopsy is conducted.

Deputies say no weapons were found at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.