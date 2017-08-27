Red Cross sending volunteers & vehicles from SC to TX

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Red Cross is sending dozens of volunteers along with vehicles to Texas to assist in the relief effort for Hurricane Harvey.

The South Carolina region of the Red Cross is sending 53 volunteers to areas affected by Harvey along with three response vehicles.

In total, the red cross is sending more than 125 emergency response vehicles, tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals, truckloads of kitchen supplies, and thousands of trained disaster relief workers.

The Red Cross is also asking for donations to assist in the relief effort:

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.