Softball tournament honors fallen officers in the Upstate

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Law enforcement from across the Upstate came together for a softball tournament in honor of fallen officers.
Teams went head to head for the 6th annual Upstate Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament.
The event raises money for a fund that helps the families of officers killed in the line of duty.
Over the last six years, the fund has given $16,000 to families.
With the death of three officers in the last year and a half, the fund has been depleted.
This weekend, organizers hoped to reach their goal of raising $10,000.