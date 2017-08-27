Softball tournament honors fallen officers in the Upstate

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Law enforcement from across the Upstate came together for a softball tournament in honor of fallen officers.

Teams went head to head for the 6th annual Upstate Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament.

The event raises money for a fund that helps the families of officers killed in the line of duty.

Over the last six years, the fund has given $16,000 to families.

With the death of three officers in the last year and a half, the fund has been depleted.

This weekend, organizers hoped to reach their goal of raising $10,000.