Tropical Storm Watch issued for SC, NC coasts

(WSPA) – A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts.

The watch is in effect from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina.

The watches are being issued for potential Tropical Cyclone Ten which is about 110 miles south of Charleston.

The cyclone has 35 MPH winds and currently stationary.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next day or so.

Another advisory will be issued at 8:00pm.