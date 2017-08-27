Upstate first responders in TX to help with Harvey-related rescues

Related Coverage Red Cross sending volunteers & vehicles from SC to TX

ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) – Emergency responders from the Upstate are in Texas to help with the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

Major Mark Henderson with Medshore said they have sent Special Operations Teams to natural disasters since 1992. Friday, the team of 20 people packed up 10 ambulances and made the drive to San Antonio.

Once crews got there Saturday, it wasn’t long before they saw just how serious the storm could be.

“There were wind gusts of up to 50 miles an hour, rain going sideways,” Major Henderson said. “We had to shelter in place at the time, because we don’t want to put ourselves in danger.”

Now the team is focused on getting people out of the path of the storm.

“Rght now we’re still trying to get people out of hospitals, get them up to higher grounds,” said Henderson. “Some hospitals generators are failing, either because of fuel shortages and-or their generators are flooded.”

While Henderson says the storm may not be over yet, his team will stay until everyone can safely return home.

“We just have a servant mentality,” Henderson said. “We believe that we’re lead to serve humanity and to go out and make sure that everybody is taken care of.”

Members of the Red Cross in the Upstate have been deployed to Texas. The Red Cross says six members are down there now, and they plan on sending more this week.