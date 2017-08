Report: Anderson Police officer suffers mild injuries in crash - An Anderson police officer was slightly injured Monday morning in an accident according to The Independent-Mail.

450K+ Harvey disaster victims and 30,000 in shelters says FEMA - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expecting more than 450,000 people to register as disaster victims and 30,000 people to be in she…

Nursing home flooded by Harvey evacuated after startling image goes viral - A startling image of senior citizens sitting in waist-deep water amid catastrophic flooding in Texas was shared to social media in a plea th…

Police: Concrete slab may hold remains of young mom missing since 1989 - Investigators hope tests on a three-ton hunk of concrete will soon solve the 1989 disappearance of a young mother, by determining whether he…

President Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants - After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of young immigrants who were brought into the country …

Traffic cameras capture dramatic water rescue in Houston - Houston traffic cameras captured the dramatic rescue of a driver stranded in a flooded car Sunday night.

Suspect in deadly Spartanburg shooting returned to Upstate - Gettis Andre Chambers remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center after a judge denied him bond over the weekend.

Tropical storm watch issued for parts of coastal Carolinas - A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of North and South Carolina.

Officials act to protect downtown Houston from Harvey floods - Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm, sent devastating…