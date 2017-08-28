AC Hotel Spartanburg to hold job fair

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The new AC Hotel in Spartanburg is just two months away from opening.

Management looks to hire 50 employees for the hotel that they hope will be a destination for visitors and locals.

Front desk agents are needed along with room attendants, maintenance, bartenders and kitchen staff. But management isn’t looking for typical employees. They want “cultural innovators.”

AC Hotel Spartanburg will have a casting call from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at RJ Rockers Brewery. Click or tap here for more information.

The AC Hotel is the first of the Marriott brand that started in Spain.

The European inspired hotel will feature more than 100 rooms and suites plus a lounge, outdoor pool, and a Rick Erwin’s-owned rooftop restaurant and bar on the tenth floor.