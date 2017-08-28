Beware of “Hurricane Harvey” related scams

Anytime there’s a major disaster, scams tend to emerge. Some are in the form of bogus charities, but there’s also the concern of flood damaged cars that will end up on the local market weeks or months from now.

It’s up to you to keep your eye out for the red flags so you don’t fall victim.

Looking at the images of destruction out of Houston, you can’t help but think of both the misery and widespread damage..

“You have a lot of people online who say they’re over there and they need help,” said Ria-Simone Pearson-Barton in Spartanburg.

“I was just wondering, was those flooded cars going to come to the Upstate,” said Rayshawn Smith in Spartanburg.

USC Upstate Police Chief Klay Peterson says you’d be wise to safeguard yourself from scammers who emerge in the aftermath of natural disasters.

“Anytime we have a major catastrophe you can almost expect like clockwork that the thieves and the fake phony fundraisers are going to come out of the closet trying to separating us from our hard earned dollars,” said Peterson.

“I’ve seen people doing Go Fund Me’s and you have to make sure they are who they say they are,” said Pearson-Barton.

Mechanic Harry Brady in Spartanburg says in the coming months, you may start to see water damaged cars hit the used market.

There could be obvious warning signs like rust or mildew, but some sellers may try to clean or paint over problem areas. And in some cases you can’t even trust a clean title.

“You get a car that’s been under water you get a car that’s been in major damage, sometimes you get a clean title and you don’t know anything about that car until it’s too late,” said Nancy.

“I’m in the market for a new car so I’m just hoping I don’t get one of those lemons,” said Smith.