Decision over Dist. 7 school name “is not finished,” says board member

Two weeks ago, a vote to name the newest elementary school for Spartanburg District 7, divided the board.

A 5-4 vote approved the name Drayton Mills Elementary School. A name pitched by the developers who donated the land to the District.

As part of choosing a name, the African American board members asked for research to be done if they chose to name the school after a person. When the first vote came up in October on the name “Drayton Elementary” learned of a connection out of Charleston that bothered some of the board members.

William Henry Drayton was well known for his work in the revolutionary war and the beginning stages of South Carolina. The mill on the East side of Spartanburg was named after him, and the community around it became known as Drayton Mill. Now, the abandoned mill has been turned into a shopping center and apartment complex, highlighting that history.

During the research period, the board learned that Drayton’s father owned several slaves and plantations in the Charleston area.

Some board members sided to name the school Drayton Mills Elementary to honor the history of the community and not the Drayton name.

Vernon Beatty plans to bring the name back up for discussion at the next board meeting on September 5th.