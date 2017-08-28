Deputies respond to armed robbery in Spartanburg Co., dispatch says

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are responding to an armed robbery on Chesnee Highway, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

A call came in at about 10:35 p.m.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

