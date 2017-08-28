Deputy gets Solicitor’s Award for Cherokee Co. Law Enforcement Excellence

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized and rewarded for his hard work.

Sgt. Aaron Bowles was presented with the Solicitor’s Award for Cherokee County Law Enforcement Excellence after his quick thinking helped save a man’s life.

On July 8th, Sgt. Bowles responded to a shooting at Club Empire in downtown Gaffney and helped save the life of a man who had been shot in the chest.

He applied direct pressure to the wound and called for a medical helicopter. He later received a letter of commendation from medics.

Along with the award, Sgt. Bowles will get to enjoy a weekend in the mountains and a BMW to drive while on vacation.

He will also have his name added to a plaque that hangs on the wall of the Cherokee County Solicitor’s Office.

The other finalists for the award included Officer Todd Campbell of the Blacksburg Police Department, Jonathan Payne of the Gaffney Police Department, and Ronald Felts of the Highway Patrol.

“Aaron’s work on the shooting call is a wonderful illustration of his work ethic,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “He does a great job of identifying community needs and doing what he can to fix them.”

Bowles joined the sheriff’s office in 2011 and was promoted to sergeant in 2016.

His recent workload includes writing 220 incident reports and making 87 criminal arrests while acting as a supervisor.

The veteran deputy is also a member of the agency’s SWAT Team and the Honor Guard.

