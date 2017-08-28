FEMA: 450,000+ Harvey disaster victims and 30,000 in shelters

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expecting more than 450,000 people to register as disaster victims and 30,000 people to be in shelters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. It has already processed more than 15,000 calls.

The Army Corps of Engineers is working to restore power and provide generators for thousands without power.

FEMA is also asking for volunteers to help Texas recover from Harvey.

During a news conference in Washington Monday, William “Brock” Long, FEMA administrator, said that helping Texas will be far greater than FEMA and that “we need citizens to be involved,” because the storm and resulting flooding is greater than the government can handle.

Long urges individuals and organizations to check the website www.nvoad.org or call 1-800-621-FEMA to find out how to help. He’s asking for financial donations and for people “to figure out how to get involved as we help Texas find a new normal.” People can also donate to the Red Cross by clicking this link.

A National Weather Service official says the peak flooding from the Houston-area storm is expected to max out Wednesday and Thursday, but said the floods will be slow to recede and that catastrophic flooding will persist.