Funeral plans for a long time Greenwood Co. Sheriff have been announced.

Sam Riley passed away over the weekend at the age of 75.

Riley was a deputy for 38 years serving as sheriff for 16 of those years.

In 2004 Riley received the Order of the Palmetto from former Governor Mark Sanford.

Riley’s funeral will be held tomorrow morning at 11 at the Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood.