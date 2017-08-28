Free legal clinics in Spartanburg Co. in Sept. 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. (NEWS RELEASE) —The SC Bar Pro Bono Program will sponsor 10 free legal clinics in Spartanburg County in September. The schedule is as follows:

September 5—Torts Law, including personal injury, auto accidents and slip and fall, presented by Jacqueline A. Moss. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Inman Branch Library (50 Mill St., Inman 29349).

September 5—Real Estate and Foreclosure Law Issues, presented by Howard R. Kinard. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Branch Library (525 Oak Grove Rd., Spartanburg 29301).

September 12—Consumer Law Issues, including loans and credit cards, presented by Kevin L. Hanvy. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Inman Branch Library (50 Mill St., Inman 29349).

September 12—Wills, Estates and Probate, presented by Edwin C. Haskell III. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Branch Library (525 Oak Grove Rd., Spartanburg 29301).

September 18—Wills, Estates and Probate, presented by Laura Anne Filler. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Branch Library (871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs 29316).

September 19—Employment Law Issues, presented by Krystal L. Watson. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Inman Branch Library (50 Mill St., Inman 29349).

September 19—Landlord and Tenant Law Issues, presented by Randi Lynne P. Farr. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Branch Library (525 Oak Grove Rd., Spartanburg 29301).

September 25—Torts Law, including personal injury, auto accidents and slip and fall, presented by Laura Anne Filler. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Branch Library (871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs 29316).

September 26—Family Law Issues, including divorce, custody, visitation and support, presented by J. Edwin McDonnell. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Inman Branch Library (50 Mill St., Inman 29349).

September 26—End of Life Issues, including health care power of attorney, living wills, DNR orders, power of attorney, funeral planning and cremation, presented by Edwin C. Haskell III. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Branch Library (525 Oak Grove Rd., Spartanburg 29301).

These seminars are free for anyone who would like to attend. The format typically consists of an overview followed by a question and answer session. A schedule of other upcoming seminars throughout the state is available online at www.scbar.org/clinics.

Legal clinics are designed to provide general legal information on the topic presented. They are not designed to provide guidance on your specific situation. If you need legal advice on a specific situation, you will need to consult with an attorney outside of the clinic setting. For more information, contact the SC Bar Pro Bono Program at (803) 799-6653, ext. 158.

