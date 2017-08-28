Greenlink hopes to improve transportation service

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Improvements are coming to public transportation in Greenville.

Greenlink hired a transportation group out of Atlanta to do an eight month comprehensive study which was completed last week.

Greenlink officials say they aren’t expanding service or adding hours. The study is about improving the service they have now with their current resources.

The study found that Greenlink is underfunded. It operates with a $4.5 million budget compared to cities like Columbia and Charleston who have transportation budgets around $10-12 million. Because the service is underfunded, the study found it’s not useful or convenient which creates a problem for attracting riders.

The study recommended Greenlink split some routes up and offer bi-directional routes to improve timeliness and even safety.

If they implement the changes, it will be the first major improvements to routes in decades.

“It’s really an opportunity to take a step back and look at ourselves in the mirror, and say what do we do that’s efficient and effective and where are some inefficiencies and how we can improve,” Gary Shepard, the director of Greenlink said.

Greenlink will have 16 public meetings beginning October 16th where people can give their inputs on the study findings and what else they’d like to see.

Shepard says he hopes to have the changes implemented by July 2018.

Greenlink currently gives around 1 million rides a year.