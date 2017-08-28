Greenville man’s grandparents evacuate Texas home in wake of Harvey

By Kirsten Glavin

GREENVILLE, SC – One Greenville man is praying for the safety of his grandparents after the older couple was evacuated from their home near Houston, TX due to severe flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Alex Craft, 26, said he got the startling news from his mom on Monday afternoon.

Roy and Alta Craft, both 88-years-old, were told by the Sheriff that they had to leave their home in Bay City behind and get onto a school bus. They packed a bag and left.

“My first thought was — where are they going to stay?” Craft told 7News Monday evening.

On the phone, his grandparents explained they had a feeling that they may have to leave.

“We were discussing if we were going to go or not, and someone decided for us,” Roy Craft explained, speaking of the mandatory evacuation.

Both Roy and Alta explained that they do have a few health problems, complicating the trip. Roy Craft said he has a heart condition and that they both have trouble walking.

Monday afternoon the couple arrived at a crowded high school, in Richmond, Texas.

Volunteers gave them food and water.

“They have some high school kids bringing around bottled water and snacks, and we had pizza a while ago,” Roy Carter said over the phone. “The kids are real nice!”

The two said they’re working to stay optimistic, but they’re exhausted.

“Let me tell you, it’s been the longest week of my life I think!” said Alta Craft.

The Craft’s said they do fear their house, which is very close to the Colorado river, could be severely damaged as the flooding continues.

Meanwhile, Alex craft said although he’s concerned for his grandparents safety, he and his parents are trying to stay positive.

“It makes you realize that you don’t always speak to them as often as you should. Sometimes it takes a disaster to really remind you of, gosh, not just who is important, but how important it is to speak with them whenever you can.”