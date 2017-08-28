Man accused of shooting in Piedmont

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of a shooting a person on Long Rd. in Piedmont, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, August 26.

Robert Lee McCall, of Long Rd., is charged with attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

While deputies were on their way to the scene, the shooting victim was taken to the Piedmont Fire Department.

When deputies arrived at the fire department, they saw the victim had been shot at least once.

The victim was taken by EMS to the hospital.

Deputies were told the shooting may have stemmed from a family-related dispute.