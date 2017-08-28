Man arrested after 4-year-old boy sexually assaulted, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a woman said her son told her he was sexually assaulted when he was about four years old, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

33-year-old Mark Wilson Smith, Jr. has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree.

According to an arrest warrant, Smith engaged in sexual battery with a child who was less than eleven years old between August of 2011 and July of 2012.

Smith has not had contact with the boy for several years, the boy’s mom said.

He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

