Man gets 10 years for child sex crime in Laurens

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to 10 years in connection to fondling a girl in 2013, according to Solicitor David Stumbo.

Daniel Joseph Hagman, 36, changed his plea to guilty on one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor.

The judge sentenced him to 15 years, suspended to 10 years followed by 3 years of probation.

When he is released, he will have GPS monitoring and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The victim reported the incidents to her mom in 2015. That was two years after it happened, according to the solicitor’s office.

The child told her mother that Hagman masturbated in front of her and made her touch him on his genitals. She said Hagman also showed her porn movies on multiple occasions, according to the report.