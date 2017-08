GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A woman says she was stopped on I-385 at I-85 when a man drove around her stopped vehicle and point a gun at her.

She said the man drove off and she followed him.

She called police and was able to give them a vehicle description.

Police say they found the suspect and he had a handgun.

Christopher McClean is charged with Assault and Battery 1st and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

He’s in the Greenville Co. Detention Center under $10,000 bond.