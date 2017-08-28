Mausoleums burglarized, crypts vandalized in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – 2 mausoleums were burglarized and vandalized at Springhill Memorial Gardens, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they got the call are 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Seven crypts were damaged, but no human remains were missing from any of the crypts.

There are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and if their information leads to the identity and arrest of the responsible suspect(s), they will be eligible for a cash reward.