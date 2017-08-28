MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Los Angeles, Calif. (WSPA) — Many themes played into the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. Music was the primary theme, but artists, award presenters, and even guests brought attention to several topics.

The call for equality was one theme. Several award presenters called for this throughout the night, as well as the mother of a woman killed while protesting white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Other artists touched on subjects like depression and self-acceptance.

Exciting performances are always a part of the Video Music Awards, but there has already been an upset where the fan-voted Song of the Summer is concerned. “Despacito” lost to Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3.”

As far as winners go, Kenrick Lamar was the big winner, taking home six awards. Another big moment included Ed Sheeran winning Artist of the Year.