Multiple fatalities, injuries in shooting at NM library, reports say

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people have been killed and others injured in a shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

Eastern New Mexico reports police surrounded the library just after 4 p.m.

The Clovis Interim City Manager confirms that six people were shot, but would not confirm any fatalities.

A KRQE News 13 viewer sent video of police arresting a man.

Vanessa Aguirre told the newspaper she was in the library with her son when a man came in and “started to shoot” into the air.

Aguirre said she did not see anyone get shot, but the shooter was still in the library when she left.

Other witnesses tell the newspaper they saw police with guns drawn surround the library.

Clovis Police are expected to host a news conference at 8 p.m. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way and will provide updates.

