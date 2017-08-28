SCAM ALERT: Spoofed phone numbers of police, hospitals

(NEWS RELEASE) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in activity from scammers posing as representatives from local hospitals and law enforcement agencies. The scammers utilize a system to ‘spoof’ the local phone numbers of actual organizations to legitimize their requests for personal information and financial payment.

One type of scam involves a scammer posing as a member of Park Ridge Health claiming the potential victim owes money for their services. Another recent scam involves callers posing as officers from the Hendersonville Police Department or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office demanding payment to avoid incarceration. Even though caller ID indicates the call is originating from a known organization, it cannot always be trusted.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Hendersonville Police Department do not contact residents by phone to demand payment or threaten arrest concerning criminal charges. If you have a question about your medical billing information or payments owed, call the medical organization’s billing number directly.

Sheriff Charles McDonald urges the public to stay alert to the red flags that can help identify a phone call as a scam. High pressure sales tactics, request for personal information, threat of arrest or demands for payment, especially those requesting a green dot card or wiring money, are signs of a scam. Please help your family members to recognize these signs and to never give out personal information in these circumstances.