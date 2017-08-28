School districts return in WNC

(WSPA) – Students in Buncombe, Henderson, Macon, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties will head back to class on Monday, Aug. 28.

Just in time for the new school year, Henderson County Schools is opening a facility to prepare high school students for the future.

The new Innovative High Schools building will help students prepare for college or entering the workforce.

Located on the Blue Ridge Community College campus, it’s a model program for the state of North Carolina and was finished less than a year after the groundbreaking.

Students can take college courses at the facility that will help them in their chosen career path.