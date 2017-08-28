South Carolina Relief Workers Head to Houston

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Dozens of volunteers from South Carolina are heading to Houston to assist in the relief efforts.

The Red Cross tells us tonight more than 50 people have deployed to the region which has been devastated by the effects of Hurricane Harvey. That includes 11 from the Upstate.

Workers spent the day getting their paperwork processed and figuring out alternate routes to the flood zone. Houston Hobby Airport is closed and will not reopen until at least Thursday. That means volunteers will have to fly into other cities like Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.

“It’s just been a lot of logistics, a lot of scheduling of airline flights and figuring out how to get people to where they need to be and set up shelters,” said Lisa Colby, executive director of Upstate Red Cross.

The Red Cross doesn’t plan to send any more volunteers to Houston because there’s concern about a tropical storm hitting the South Carolina coast. Greenville County Emergency Management and Duke Energy have crews on standby to travel to Houston once the request comes down.