Spartanburg Co. deputy cited after crash that flipped patrol car

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg Co. deputy has been cited for driving too fast for conditions after a crash that flipped his patrol car and sent him to the hospital, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. August 22 on Spring Street.

The driver of the patrol unit was identified as Joshua Bruce Clarke, 27, of Chesnee.

Hovis said Clarke was headed north on Spring Street when he ran off the left side of the road and struck mail boxes and a utility pole before overturning and hitting a house.

Clarke was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

A witness says the deputy was conscious following the accident. He said it took emergency responders about half an hour to get the deputy out of the flipped vehicle.