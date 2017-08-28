Suspect in deadly Spartanburg shooting returned to Upstate

Related Coverage 2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at Spartanburg grocery store

(WSPA) — A man arrested in Maryland for a deadly Spartanburg shooting is back in the Upstate.

Gettis Andre Chambers remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center after a judge denied him bond over the weekend.

Police say Chambers shot and killed 28-year-old Tyshann Smith. The Spartanburg man was one of two people killed outside Biggerstaff Grocery store on Aug. 7.

Authorities say Raymond Turner, 21, of Spartanburg was also killed and a third victim was injured in the shooting.

Investigators say forensic evidence shows Chambers killed Smith who fatally wounded Turner.

Chambers, 18, of Una was arrested in Maryland City the night of Aug. 21. He has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online jail records.

Police have also asked for the public’s help identifying two males seen in the parking lot just after the shooting.

Police believe the males may have tampered with evidence at the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the incident can report tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, call or text the City Crime Tip Line at 864-573-0000. They can also call Detective Louis Nelson at 864-596-2065.