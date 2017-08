GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate restaurant says its food truck was stolen over the weekend.

Henry’s Smokehouse announced on social media that the truck was stolen Sunday.

Anyone who finds it is asked to call the barbecue restaurant at 864-232-7774 or police.

According to its website, Henry’s Smokehouse has three locations in Greenville and Simpsonville.

The barbecue restaurant’s food truck, called the Hog Hauler, also serves up the restaurant’s award-winning barbecue.

****stolen***** Out truck was stolen last night Sunday 8/27. Please keep an eye out for it. Call us or the police if found! pic.twitter.com/p9FgEgKPYk — Henry's Smokehouse (@Henryssmoke) August 28, 2017