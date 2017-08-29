Body found in woods ruled suicide in Liberty

LIBERTY, SC (WSPA) – A man’s body was found in a wooded area off of Green Tree Drive in Liberty on August 25.

The death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Pickens Co. Coroner.

The body was a man that died the same day he was reported missing by a family member.

Deputies say a passing motorist reported finding the body around 5:20 pm.

The man’s body was found about 10 to 15 yards away from the road.

The Sheriff’s Office was investigating the death as a homicide.

Deputies say no weapons were found at the scene.

We will not be reporting the identity of the man out of respect for his family.