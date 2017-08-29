CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ghostly image seen outside family’s home

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a creepy, unusual sight.

A New Mexico family’s dinner was interrupted last week by an unexpected guest — one they don’t think is of this world.

“As soon as I saw it, my hair stood up… I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Breanna Hernandez said.

The Hernandez family saw something they can’t explain captured by their home security cameras in Clovis.

“My husband happened to look over right when the image popped up,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez claims she didn’t originally see the image.

“My husband did and he was like, was that a person? And then we were like no, no, no that couldn’t have been, and we ran over,” she said.

They saw the image during dinner Tuesday night. It looks like a person, an otherworldly form.

Their explanation? It’s a ghost.

“This one is definitely brighter. You can see it 100 percent and you can see the movement of either arms or legs going with the body as it goes by,” Hernandez said.

They say their house has some history. Before moving in, Hernandez spoke to a man who was very familiar with the property.

“He said that several years ago, his uncle had a house on this corner lot and his uncle passed away,” she said.

They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.

Hernandez says her husband was concerned about ghosts in a new house and she would just brush it off. Now, she’s a firm believer and is going to watch her cameras a little bit closer.

