SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A burglar broke into Truth Chapel Christian Academy on 8/28, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The pastor of the church said someone forced their way in to the building between noon and 8 p.m.

He said he noticed the switches to the breaker box were turned off and a window was broken.

The pastor told the deputy two laptops, a microphone, an American flag and some electronics were stolen.