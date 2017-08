GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) — More than 2,000 customers are without power after a car crashed into a pole in Greenville.

Duke Energy reports 2,290 customers are without power as of 8:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The utility company said the outage was caused by a car hitting a pole.

Troopers report the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Smythe Street.

Duke said more customers could lose power as crews make repairs.

Power is expected to be restored by 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.