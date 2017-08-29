Download the new 7News app

It might not be as big as the announcement of a new iPhone, but today we are launching a completely new 7 News app for smartphones and tablets.

The new app has been built from the ground up with features to make it easier to get to all of the weather and news you want.
As always, the app is free and available right now in the app store of your Apple or Android device.

Go to your App store and search for “WSPA 7News” for the download right now!

download the wspa news app from the apple app store download the wspa news app from the google play store

Current Apple users get this as an update to your existing 7 News app, while Android users will get a new app downloaded to your device.
(On Android devices, you will have to manually delete the older version, otherwise you may end up with two apps on your Android phone.)

Top stories at the top of the homepage with link to more at the bottom. Weather an more features immediately below.
Weather at a glance and quick links to radar and detailed forecast on the homepage.
Everything you need to know about the day’s weather at a glance
Several interactive radars from precipitation, road conditions, snow cover and satellite.
Summaries of what you can expect each day of the forecast.
Choose notifications for news alerts and weather alerts for multiple locations.
Select multiple weather locations for home, work and travel.
Notification center to see past alerts.
Live traffic and accidents
Send us a news tip, pics and video.
Watch newscasts live and DVR
Video On Demand