Fire Safe SC holds first Upstate meeting tackling fire deaths

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A new effort to prevent deadly fires in South Carolina is starting with the Upstate. More than 70 people have died in fires across the state this year.

Fire Safe South Carolina is meeting with local departments, starting in Union County. A community there lost one of their own in a recent blaze.

“We were getting ready to start a chiefs meeting,” said Southside Fire District Chief and Union County Fire Chiefs Association President Michael Lancaster. “[We] got the alert of a structure fire with a confirmed entrapment.”

The gathering of fire chiefs tasked with protecting Union County took a drastic turn back in January when a home near Carlisle went up in flames.

“Dropped what we were doing, canceled the meeting and went down there,” said Chief Lancaster. “It’s a real tough deal when someone loses their life in a fire.”

Months later, only remnants remain of the home on Dunlap Road where the coroner says 88-year-old Acie Johnson died in that house fire. It’s the kind of tragedies Fire Safe South Carolina is trying to prevent.

“Unfortunately today we still have a number of fire fatalities and average about 75 every year,” said Community Risk Reduction Section Chief Josh Fulbrith, who works with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

So far in 2017, the 73 fire fatalities in the state include 6 in Spartanburg County, 5 in Greenville, 4 in Oconee, and one in Union County.

“It’s really a tragic situation,” said Chief Lancaster.

During Tuesday’s meeting with Union County fire chiefs, state fire officials shared how the Fire Safe SC program is working to reduce fires by partnering with the community and local fire crews.

“As a state government agency it’s very important that we come out and we learn what the locals are dealing with so we can ultimately address their concerns,” said Fulbright. “Fire Safe SC is a united effort with fire professionals from across our state.”

Concerns like getting more smoke detectors into people’s homes after the chief says a recent grant ran out. “With our budgets here in this county, we’re just getting by,” said Chief Lancaster. He says any help from the program is welcomed to help prevent fires and save lives.

“I hope we can get to that ultimate number of fire deaths, which is zero,” said Chief Lancaster.

The next Fire Safe SC meeting is in Greenville on September 14th. Click HERE for upcoming dates in your area.